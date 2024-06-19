Image: Haeundae-gu
Busan News

Seafood Stalls at Haeundae Beach to Finally Disappear June 24th

By BeFM News

The seafood stall village at Haeundae Beach, which provided a romantic night sea experience to film festival stars and tourists, will disappear on the 24th.

Haeundae District Office said that they have reached an agreement with the food stall merchants to voluntarily dismantle the stalls by the 24th.

A public parking lot will be built on the site of the former food stall village, alleviating the severe traffic congestion on the beachfront road during the summer peak season.

The food stall village was deemed illegal, leading to numerous complaints and prompting the district office to negotiate with the merchants for removal in 2021.

Initially set to cease operations on January 31st after a 2.5-year grace period, the merchants resisted, seeking to operate for another year.

