Search for Missing Middle Schooler in Dadaepo Turns Up Empty

BeFM News

The missing middle school student off of Dadaepo beach remains MIA despite rescue authorities conducting rescue search for almost two days.

An official from the Busan Fire & Disaster Headquarters announced yesterday morning that the intensive search to find the student has resumed.

A joint firefighting and coast guard search with helicopters mobilized early in the morning.

An official from the fire department said some “200 volunteers are also being put to search the beaches and nearby areas.

The accident took place Monday afternoon when ten middle school students who completed online remote classes entered the closed beach.

A nearby resident, who saw that some of the students that went into the waters were not back on shore, called the authorities for rescue.

The authorities were able to rescue two of the four who couldn’t swim back to the shores, with one remaining missing, and one who died at the hospital.

Travel