Second Attempt to Return North Port Shark to Sea Ends Without Success

A second attempt to guide a shark that has been living in the waterways of Busan’s North Port Waterfront Park back to the open sea ended without success Friday, with authorities deciding to allow the animal to leave on its own.

The shark, nicknamed “Bukang-i” and believed to be a bull shark, has remained in the park’s waterway for about 15 days since it was first spotted on September 18.

Busan City and other agencies began their latest rescue attempt at around 3:30 p.m. on October 2. Workers used boats and a large net measuring approximately 50 meters long and 6.8 meters high to gradually guide the shark toward the sea.

The National Institute of Fisheries Science monitored Bukang-i by drone, providing real-time information about its location and movements to teams handling the net. Workers paused whenever the shark approached the barrier to avoid causing unnecessary stress or injury.

The operation brought Bukang-i to within roughly 100 meters of the open sea before conditions made it difficult to continue.

Authorities said the net could be moved relatively easily as far as the fifth pedestrian bridge because of the flatter bottom of the waterway. Beyond that point, deeper water and natural rocks caused the net to repeatedly catch on the bottom. Bukang-i also began moving back and forth around the net.

The operation was called off at around 5:40 p.m. after officials determined that continuing to pull the net could cause the shark to become trapped or injured.

Rather than remove the net, authorities secured it in its current position to discourage Bukang-i from swimming back into the inner sections of the waterway.

Officials do not currently plan another attempt to physically guide the shark toward the sea with nets. Instead, they will wait for Bukang-i to move beyond the sixth pedestrian bridge and enter the open sea on its own.

The unusual visitor has attracted considerable public attention since its arrival at North Port, with people gathering around the pedestrian bridges during Thursday’s operation in hopes of watching the shark return to the sea.