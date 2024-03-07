Busan News

Second LCT Base Jumper Identified

By BeFM News

The police confirmed that both men who parachuted from the 99th floor of the LCT high-rise building in Haeundae-gu, Busan, were Americans.

According to the Busan Haeundae Police Station yesterday, the two Americans appear to be enthusiasts of extreme sports such as base jumping, which involves parachuting from high-rise buildings or cliffs.

One of the two men was also identified as the operator of a YouTube channel related to base jumping with over one million subscribers.

To investigate these individuals who departed immediately after jumping from the LCT, the police have requested international cooperation investigations from Interpol.

Although their actions do not constitute serious crimes, given the public interest in high-rise building safety management, authorities are categorizing this incident under types of cases that garner societal attention and are awaiting further responses.

