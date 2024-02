The city of Busan announced on the 2nd that a person in their 40s, who resides in Busan, has been hospitalized for treatment after contracting measles on the 1st.

Health authorities are actively tracing the patient’s movements and contacts, mobilizing emergency response systems to prevent further spread and diligently working to confirm the occurrence of additional confirmed cases.

This marks the first occurrence of a measles patient in Busan in five years since the six cases in 2019.