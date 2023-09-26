Image: City of Busan
Second Phase of Osiria Pedestrian Overpass Opens

The Busan Metropolitan Corporation announced the completion and opening of a new pedestrian overpass – connecting Osiria Station to the theme park and Busan National Science Museum – all within the Osiria Tourist Complex.

The overpass – spanning 120 meters with a width of 6.5 to 10 meters –  features three elevators for accessibility.

The first phase opened in August of last year, and the second phase linking the station platform has now been completed.

While facing safety challenges near the railroad section, the corporation expressed satisfaction with the project’s success and plans to install fare collection equipment at the platform connection by the first half of next year.

