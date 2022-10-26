Second Phase of the North Port Project, Which is Decisive for Hosting the 2030 World Expo, Passes Feasibility Study

The city of Busan passed the preliminary feasibility study (hereinafter referred to as Yeta) for the second phase of the Busan Port North Port Port Redevelopment Projection on October 26th.

It said that the road to securing KRW 304.3 billion of government funds including KRW 35.7 billion has been opened, and the integrated development of ports, railways, and the original city center with the participation of Busan City has begun in earnest.

This means that a decisive green light has come on for the 2030 World Exposition, and a path has been opened for the integration of the World Exposition and the city of resolution.

The second phase of the North Port project is an integrated development project that includes not only port redevelopment, such as Jaseongdae Pier, Yanggok Pier, and Gwangong Line Pier, but also the relocation of the Busan Station railway, the old industrial complex behind Jwacheon and Beomil-dong, and the Sujeong-chuk and Choryang-chuk sites that are linked to the original city center.

In the final evaluation of the Financial Project Evaluation Committee of the Ministry of Strategy and Finance on October 26, the Yeta to promote the second phase of the North Port project was passed by securing project feasibility with B/C 0.88, AHP0.561.

In general, if the AHP (Analytic Hierarchy Process) score is 0.5 or higher, it is judged that the validity is secured.

Usually, it takes about one to two years, but the second phase of the North Port project has achieved a splendid feat of passing in one year from October 26, last year, when the initiation and on-site briefing session were held.

In addition, the B/C was expected to be low at the beginning of the economic analysis for passing the Yeta, but 0.74 (estimated) at the first inspection meeting of the Yeta due to the active response of the Busan City Consortium to raise the B/C. , the B/C was increased to 0.88 at the second inspection meeting on September 28.

The rapid passage of the Yeta was a national task of the Yun Seok-yeol government, and the President’s continued interest was effective, such as the President’s direct attendance at the site of the North Port site during the Ocean Day event on May 31st and requesting that it be expedited.

As the project was confirmed with the successful completion of the second phase of the North Port, an integrated development project, Busan Port Authority, a consortium of public institutions carrying out urban development projects and ports and railroad operators by the city of Busan, to facilitate the second phase of the project, Busan Port Authority, Korea Land Four institutions, including the Housing Corporation, Busan Metropolitan City Corporation, and Korea Railroad Corporation, will also be able to proceed with the participation process in earnest, including internal decision-making.

In addition, the city of Busan announced that it will actively consult with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and consortium organizations so that administrative procedures such as the conclusion of the government concession agreement and inter-institutional project implementation agreement, and establishment of business plans and implementation plans, which are follow-up procedures, can be carried out quickly.

In the future, Busan City Consortium plans to actively support the 2030 World Expo by proceeding without any setbacks, such as signing a concession agreement in the first half of 2023, announcing a business plan and designating a project operator, and approving an implementation plan and starting a project in the first half of 2024.