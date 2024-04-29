Second Round of Busan One Asia Festival Ticket Sales Opens May 3

The Busan One Asia Festival (BOF) has announced that ticket reservations for the second round of the highly anticipated Big Concert will commence on the 3rd of May on YES24.

After the first round of ticket sales opened on the 19th, ground seats were snapped up within 15 minutes, and all tickets were sold out in just 50 minutes, causing a temporary server overload due to the massive influx of global fans.

In response to the overwhelming demand, BOF is implementing measures to prevent ticket hoarding, limiting purchases to two tickets per person.

This year, BOF aims to attract 60,000 visitors, including 49,000 Koreans and 11,000 foreigners.

Hosted by Busan City and organized by the Busan Tourism Organization, BOF’s Big Concert and Park Concert will take place on June 8 and 9, respectively, at Busan Asiad Main Stadium and Hwamyeong Ecological Park Soccer Field A&B.

The Big Concert will feature renowned K-pop artists such as G.O.D., Super Junior, D&E, Zero Base One, and Boy Next Door while, the Park Concert, offering a picnic-style experience in nature with free admission, will showcase performances by Melomance’s Paul Kim, Jukjae, and Lim Han-byeol.