Second Stage of Donghae Nambu Line Connecting Busan to Ulsan to Open in September

The second section of the Donghae Nambu Line is expected to open in September, bringing with it a big change to public transportation in the southeastern part of the country.

When the 37.2-kilometer route from Taehwagang in Ulsan to Gijang in Busan is opened, it will also connect to the first section of the Dongnae Line from Ilgwang Station to Bujeon Station.

The National Railway Authority has already opened three stations — Jwacheon, Namchang, and Deokha — while the remaining stations — Wollae, Seosang, Mangyang, and Seonam — will be opened by September.

The new and recently opened Taehwagang Station in Ulsan replaces the old station which will be demolished and made into a parking lot.

The station has the architectural design of a whale and has 1 basement level and 5 stories above ground.