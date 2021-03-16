Image: National Railway Authority
NewsBusan News

Second Stage of Donghae Nambu Line Connecting Busan to Ulsan to Open in September

Haps Staff

The second section of the Donghae Nambu Line is expected to open in September, bringing with it a big change to public transportation in the southeastern part of the country.

When the 37.2-kilometer route from Taehwagang in Ulsan to Gijang in Busan is opened, it will also connect to the first section of the Dongnae Line from Ilgwang Station to Bujeon Station.

The National Railway Authority has already opened three stations — Jwacheon, Namchang, and Deokha — while the remaining stations — Wollae, Seosang, Mangyang, and Seonam — will be opened by September.

The new and recently opened Taehwagang Station in Ulsan replaces the old station which will be demolished and made into a parking lot.

The station has the architectural design of a whale and has 1 basement level and 5 stories above ground.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Local Residents Positive About New Gadeokdo Airport

BeFM News -
A public opinion poll suggested that the new Gadeokdo Airport will bring about a positive contribution to the win-win development in the southeast region and help establish a megacity in the southeast region.
Read more
News

Man Fined Six Million Won For Exposing Himself and Assaulting a Police Officer in Ulsan

Haps Staff -
A man in his thirties who was drunk and running around Ulsan with his genitals exposed and then assaulted a police officer last October has been fined six million won.
Read more
Busan News

Social Distancing Level 1.5 Extended Two More Weeks in Busan

BeFM News -
The city of Busan will extend the city-wide social distancing level 1.5 for two more weeks from Sunday.
Read more
Busan News

Busan’s First COVID-19 Vaccination Center Opens

BeFM News -
Busan's first vaccination center at the Sarangchae building at Busan Citizens Park has opened.
Read more
Busan News

Haeundae District to Fully Restore Old Songjeong Road

BeFM News -
Haeundae district plans to fully restore the Old Songjeong Road, which had been cut off since the Korean War.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Selected as the Host of COSPAR’s 45th Scientific Assembly

Busan City News -
The City of Busan announced that it will host the 45th COSPAR Scientific Assembly, set to take place in 2024.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
9 ° C
9 °
9 °
61 %
4.6kmh
0 %
Tue
10 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
12 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 