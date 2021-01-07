Image: Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries
NewsBusan News

Second Stage of North Port Redevelopment Project to Begin This Year

BeFM News

The second stage of the North Port redevelopment project will begin this year.

The North Port Integrated Development Promotion Team (of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries) completed negotiations to sign an agreement with Busan City Consortium, which is the project operator.

The project will continue until 2030, using some 4.4 trillion won.

Highlights of the area include a MICE district which will house an exhibition, conference and accommodation facility used for the 2030 World Expo, a silo complex, and the Busanjin terrace region.

Construction is expected to begin next year.

Image: Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Safety Concerns Forces Drawbridge Events at Yeongdo Bridge to Decrease

Haps Staff -
Yeongdo Bridge will only open its drawbridge once a week, down from one a day, due to safety concerns.
Read more
Busan News

Near Record Cold Expected This Week in Busan

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan city is expecting a near-record cold snap starting from tonight.
Read more
Busan News

More Than 200 Businesses in Busan Caught Violating Quarantine Regulations

BeFM News -
More than 200 businesses in Busan have been found violating quarantine regulations during increased social distancing rules of 2 and 2.5 in the city.
Read more
Busan News

More Than 70 People Caught at Underground Club in Seomyeon Violating Quarantine Rules

Haps Staff -
Over 70 people were caught this weekend by police at an underground club in Seomyeon, including three who were supposed to be in quarantine.
Read more
Busan News

Social Distancing Measures in Busan Extended Until January 17

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced that the current social distancing measures will be extended by two weeks until January 17.
Read more
Busan News

Korea in Photos: First Sunrise of 2021

Haps Staff -
The first sunrise in Korea in 2021 occurred at 7:32 a.m. on the 1st of January, and despite beaches, mountains, and tourist sites closed to the public, many still came out to see the first sun of the year and wish for brighter times ahead.
Read more

The Latest

BTO Releases Travel Keywords for Busan in 2021

Travel BeFM News -
According to survey and data analysis results, travel keywords for the year 2021 came out to be “Smart, Activity, Fun, Exploring, Food, and U” to create an acronym keyword “SAFE For U”.
Read more

돌아온 동백전 1월 9일부터 캐시백 재개

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 예산소진으로 중단된 캐시백을 오는 1월 9일부터 다시 제공한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture hapsadmin -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

New Survey Shows Foreigners Living in Busan Feel Discrimination Has Intensified

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
A new survey released by the Busan Women's and Family Development Institute revealed that 35.5% of foreign residents living in the city feel that discrimination and prejudice have intensified since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Ananti Cove Holding Sweet Strawberry Promotion

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Ananti Cove offers a sweet and sour strawberry drink at three of its F&B locations that offer seasonal strawberries.
Read more

Second Stage of North Port Redevelopment Project to Begin This Year

Busan News BeFM News -
The second stage of the North Port redevelopment project will begin this year.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
-10 ° C
-10 °
-10 °
41 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Fri
-3 °
Sat
0 °
Sun
1 °
Mon
3 °
Tue
4 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 