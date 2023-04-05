Security Concerns Raised After Man Caught Crashing Welcome Dinner For BIE Inspection Team

An uninvited guest was caught at the welcome dinner for the BIE inspection team revealing a lack of security at the event site.

Haeundae police announced on the 5th that it had arrested a man in his 50s who caused a commotion at the BIE inspectorate dinner party.

According to local media, on the 4th, the man crashed the welcome dinner for the due diligence team presided over by Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, held at Hotel Signiel Busan in Haeundae-gu.

In addition to the inspection team, there were about 130 people who had been invited by the city of Busan to attend the event.

According to the police, the man entered the hotel mixed with the other guests around 6 p.m. dressed in a suit.

He sat in a seat at table 15 of the 19 tables prepared in the banquet hall when the opening entertainment began.

For about 30 minutes before the meal, the Dongnae Crane Dance and other welcome performances began, and the man remained unnoticed until the dinner service began around 7 p.m.

He was then noticed by a Busan city official.

Upon learning that he was not eligible to attend the dinner, a city official asked him to “leave because he was not invited.”

The man refused to leave and began shouting “I invited the inspection team,” “God sent me,” and “Trump likes me.”

Eventually, the city asked the police to take action and when he was expelled from the banquet hall, he scuffled with the police, shouting in a language presumed to be foreign.

After being taken to the police station, he stated that he had been experiencing psychiatric treatment. Accordingly, the police immediately admitted him to a hospital in Sasang-gu, Busan at 10:10 that night.

While the due diligence team seemed not to notice the commotion according to police and local media, city officials and police are concerned about the lapse in security at the event and the effect it could have on the bid.