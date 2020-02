On February 22nd, at HQ Gwangan, everyone and anyone is invited to a scripted reading of “Korean Seinfeld”.

With a run time estimated at 45 minutes, this super casual, low key presentation is the perfect place to chill out, join the community, and throw back some afternoon weekend beers.

Event Information

WHAT: A scripted reading of an episode of Seinfeld where everyone is an expat living in Korea

WHERE: HQ Gwangan

WHEN: Saturday, Feb 22nd from 3-4