Self-Driving Shuttle Buses to Launch in Osiria Tourist Complex Next Year

Self-driving shuttle buses will be introduced at the Osiria Tourist Complex in Gijang-gun in the second half of next year.

The self-driving shuttle bus service will cover routes throughout the Osiria Tourist Complex, which has been designated a pilot operation zone for autonomous vehicles by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport since 2022.

The project involves operating four self-driving shuttle buses on six roads, totaling 4.75 kilometers, with a project cost of 9.4 billion won.

To ensure passenger safety, the shuttles will have a test driver on board who can intervene when necessary. The route will feature a precision map-based control platform and smart road infrastructure to manage vehicle and road control, signal status, unexpected accidents, and pedestrian information.

The city of Busan selected the ‘LG U+ Consortium’ as the business operator through a competitive bidding process.

Starting in July, the consortium will handle infrastructure construction, pilot operations, and service implementation for autonomous driving services in the Osiria Tourist Complex over 18 months, concluding in December of next year.

Simulation test bed trials and pilot operations will precede the full implementation of self-driving passenger services, slated for the second half of next year.