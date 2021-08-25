Self-Employed Workers Staging Car Protest Tonight in Busan

Self-employed workers suffering from toughened social distancing measures will protest tonight in their vehicles in Busan.

It’s the first non-capital regional city to do so.

The National Self-Employed Emergency Response Committee announced today that the protest will be held in Busan from 11 pm until 2 am tomorrow.

The Committee members visited Busan yesterday to plan out the exact course of the demonstration rally. The members are to finalize the course of the demonstration route 30 minutes prior to starting and will announce it to all those participating in the protest through social message apps.

According to Blitzkrieg, the organizer expects about 300 cars to participate in the Busan protest.

There will only be one self-employed person in each vehicle. All participating vehicles will have the hazard warning lights turned on and follow through the decided rally course.

The police, meanwhile, plan to block gatherings by setting up checkpoints and charging those participating for violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act and the Assembly and Demonstration Act as the Busan Police have identified it as an “unreported vehicle demonstration act”.

Further demonstrations are also being prepared in other level 4 areas such as Jeju Island, Daejeon, and Jeonbuk.