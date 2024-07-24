Arts & Culture

Senior Artists Exhibitions in Busan Underway

Art exhibitions in Busan showcasing the works of senior artists who have long been influential in the local art scene.

Currently, there are three exhibitions around the city featuring the works of influential artists.

Ahn Chang-hong, a Miryang native who moved to Busan in middle school, is celebrating 50 years of his artistic career with a special exhibition titled “Ahn Chang-hong. Drawing, Old Future” at the Jung-gu Cultural Center through October 11. This exhibition spans his works from different eras, highlighting his social criticism and recent installations from the Ghost Fashion series.

MERGE, a cultural arts space in Geumjeong-gu, is conducting a ‘documenting project’ to record the lives and works of senior Busan artists through the 26th. The current focus is on Jeong Cheol-gyo with his exhibition “Disappeared Village, About a Village That Will Disappear,” depicting the threatened Shinri Village in bold colors.

Geumnyeonsan Gallery in Suyeong-gu is hosting a solo exhibition for Kang Seon-bo, commemorating his 90th birthday. Known for his experimental works and later female nudes, this exhibition features over 50 of his pieces through August 4th.

blank
