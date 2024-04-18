Image: Seo-gu
Seo-gu Adding More Barefoot Walking Paths

Barefoot walking paths are emerging across Seo-gu’s western city center as the trend continues to rise in popularity.

Jung-gu announced the completion of Hwangtot Road near Bokbyeongsan Reservoir, set to open soon. The path, spanning 100 meters in length and 2 meters in width, features a red clay surface and a foot washing station at the playground entrance, between the Jung-gu Office building and Bokbyeongsan Sports Park.

With barefoot walking gaining recognition as a health-enhancing activity, municipalities view the establishment and upkeep of such paths as essential for residents’ welfare.

Last November, Chojang-dong in Seo-gu unveiled a modest yet vital Hwangtot Road for locals facing mobility challenges due to its mountainous terrain. At a cost of approximately 20 million won, facilities like foot-washing stations and seating areas were installed along the 35-meter-long, 1.4-meter-wide path, adjacent to Cheonmasan Sky Observatory.

These paths aren’t limited to designated parks; they’re cropping up in small green spaces frequented by residents.

For instance, the Sinpyeong-dong Healthy Walking Red Clay Trail, inaugurated in Ssamzi Park last February, spans 35 meters in length and 4 meters in width. Plans are underway to construct a 380-meter-long, 1.5-meter-wide red clay road and acupressure sidewalk along Gangbyeon Street in the Garak Town Complex 2 area of Hadan-dong.

In June, Daeshin Park in Seo-gu will also unveil a Hwangtotgil walking path, stretching 100 meters.

