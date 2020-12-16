Seobusan Medical Center Project Moving Forward

Construction for the Seobusan Medical Center received a green light to move forward.

As the Seobusan Medical Center was added to the central government’s measures to strengthen the public medical system, it will receive an exemption on its preliminary feasibility study.

The Seobusan Medical Center will house 300 hospital beds in Shinpyung-dong of Saha-gu and include an emergency treatment center, infectious disease prevention center, cardio-cerebrovascular disease center, and public fertility center, among others.

The city confirmed the target site for the establishment of Seobusan Medical Center in 2016 and completed the feasibility service for establishment in 2017.

In December 2018, it was selected as a project subject to the preliminary survey by the Ministry of Science and Technology and was in the process of proceeding, but for two years or so, it has suffered from problems in the economy.