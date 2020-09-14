Image: Yangsan City
Arts & Culture

Seochang Library To Open In Yangsan This November

Haps Staff

The sixth public library in Yangsan, Gyeongnam is set to open this November.

Seochang Library is a 7.6 billion won project that was recently completed with four floors above ground.

The first and second floor includes a children’s library, a library for infants and toddlers, and a book cafe that doubles as a community space for local residents.

A nature-friendly rest area connected to the outside park was also built for readers to enjoy.

The other library’s in the area include Children’s Library, Yangsan Library, Yangsan City Library, Ungang Library, and English Library in Soju-dong.

 

 

Haps Staff
