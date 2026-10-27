Seomyeon Beer Festival to Take Place October 29–30
Image: Busanjin-gu District Office
Dine & Drink

Seomyeon Beer Festival to Take Place October 29–30

By Haps Staff

The Seomyeon 1st Street Beer Festival will take place on October 29 and 30, bringing two evenings of beer and entertainment to one of Busan’s busiest nightlife districts.

The outdoor event will be held along Seomyeon 1st Street in Busanjin-gu, offering visitors an opportunity to enjoy beer in a festive street setting.

The festival will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, October 30.

The event coincides with the opening of the Seomyeon Light Festival, which will illuminate the surrounding streets with colorful lighting installations and decorative displays.

The beer festival will be held at Seomyeon 1st Street, located at 61 Sincheon-daero 62beon-gil in Busanjin-gu.

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Haps Staff
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