Seomyeon Festival Brings Three Weeks of Events to Busan

Seomyeon district will host three weeks of festivals featuring coffee, craft beer, live music, street performances, esports and illuminated displays from October 17 to November 7.

The fourth Seomyeon Festival, organized by Busanjin-gu, will take place across the Bujeon-dong and Jeonpo-dong areas under the theme “Fun City Seomyeon.”

This year’s program brings together eight festivals, transforming some of Busan’s busiest shopping and entertainment streets into venues for cultural events and activities.

The festivities begin on Saturday, October 17, with the Jeonpo Coffee Festival in the popular Jeonpo Cafe Street area.

The same day, the Seomyeon Busking Festival will take place along Seomyeon Youth Street, while the Seomyeon Street Arts Festival will be held near the KT&G Sangsangmadang intersection.

On October 29, Seomyeon 1st Street will host the opening of the Seomyeon Light Festival alongside a beer festival, bringing illuminated installations and food and drink activities to the district.

Events continue on October 31 with Halloween-themed activities and street dance performances along a designated car-free section of the neighborhood.

Also on October 31, the Busanjin Challenge Youth e-Festa will take place at the Busan Esports Arena in Bujeon-dong, featuring a Valorant tournament and cosplay competition.

The festival series concludes on November 6 and 7 with the Seomyeon Medical Street Festival, highlighting the district’s concentration of medical and healthcare businesses.

The three-week event aims to attract visitors to Seomyeon’s shopping streets, cafes and entertainment areas while providing opportunities for local artists, businesses and young people to participate in community events.