Image: Busanjin-gu
Busan News

Seomyeon Hosting Its First “Car-Free Street” Cultural Event of 2024 Today

By Haps Staff

The ‘Car-Free Street’ cultural event kicks off in the heart of Seomyeon this afternoon at 4 p.m. aiming to rejuvenate the stagnant commercial district of Seomyeon 1st Street and Youth Street.

Scheduled to transform the streets six times this year, the event offers a diverse range of attractions, from retro festivals to EDM parties and MZ playgrounds.

The first event, ‘Retro in Seomyeon, Nostalgic Play’, will take place today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Seomyeon 1st Street.

Organized by the Busanjin-gu Office, it aims to create a space specialized for street art and foster intergenerational connections through nostalgic play experiences.

Activities include the ‘Beltu’ game, ‘Yabawi’ game, and ‘Drawing’ game, alongside music requests, storytelling, and caricature drawing.

Following this, the ‘Cosplay Festival in Seomyeon’ will be held on May 11th, coinciding with Family Month.

This event at Youth Street in Bujeon-dong invites citizens to dress up as their favorite cartoon or game characters, with opportunities for photos, dancing, face painting, and more.

blank
