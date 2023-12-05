Image: Busanjin-gu
Events

Seomyeon Lighting Festival

By Haps Staff

Beautiful light brightens up Seomyeon during these autumn nights.

Light installations, photo zones, and festive media art areas have been built in five districts, and they provide things to see and enjoy for the citizens and tourists visiting Seomyeon. The theme of the festival is “Walk with Light.”

Stroll along District A on Seomyeon 1st Street and take in the beauty of the city lights strung up along 90 meters. They are a fantastic sight to see. District B is shaped along the 240 meters from the entrance of Seomyeon 1st Street to Solaria Hotel. District C is a brightly lit area known as the Sangsang Madang (‘’Imagination Yard’’). At 150 meters long, it comprises of lights and an aurora tunnel. District D is a 200-meter food truck (Pojang Macha in Korean) zone. In this food alley, lights shine upon a wide variety of flavors. District E, once a stream, is now a road covered in illumination.

The Seomyeon Lighting Festival (Walk with Light) is running from October 13, 2023 to January 20, 2024.

Event Information

Walk With Light

Period: Through January 20, 2024

Venue: Around Seomyeon 1st Street (691beon-gil, Jungang-daero and Seomyeon-ro)

Details: Lights, photo zones, a media façade, participation programs, and more.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

The Latest

Lotte Shopping’s “Busan CFC” Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony

Korea Destinations: 10 Best Places to Visit in 2023

Christmas Cantata

Non-Verbal Performance “Snap” Takes Place Friday Night

From Price, Taste, Service, and Community Service, These Four Places Were Chosen as “2023 Excellent Good Price Restaurants”

부산시, 2023 우수 착한가격업소 4곳 선정

Busan
clear sky
10.9 ° C
10.9 °
10.9 °
42 %
2kmh
0 %
Tue
10 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 