Beautiful light brightens up Seomyeon during these autumn nights.

Light installations, photo zones, and festive media art areas have been built in five districts, and they provide things to see and enjoy for the citizens and tourists visiting Seomyeon. The theme of the festival is “Walk with Light.”

Stroll along District A on Seomyeon 1st Street and take in the beauty of the city lights strung up along 90 meters. They are a fantastic sight to see. District B is shaped along the 240 meters from the entrance of Seomyeon 1st Street to Solaria Hotel. District C is a brightly lit area known as the Sangsang Madang (‘’Imagination Yard’’). At 150 meters long, it comprises of lights and an aurora tunnel. District D is a 200-meter food truck (Pojang Macha in Korean) zone. In this food alley, lights shine upon a wide variety of flavors. District E, once a stream, is now a road covered in illumination.

The Seomyeon Lighting Festival (Walk with Light) is running from October 13, 2023 to January 20, 2024.

Event Information

Walk With Light

Period: Through January 20, 2024

Venue: Around Seomyeon 1st Street (691beon-gil, Jungang-daero and Seomyeon-ro)

Details: Lights, photo zones, a media façade, participation programs, and more.