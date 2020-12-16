Dine & Drink

Seomyeon Pub Owner Fined For Failing to Maintain Social Distancing

BeFM News

A local court has handed down fines against a pub owner and an employee for failing to maintain a distance of 1 to 2 meters in the establishment back in May.

Judge Lee Seong Eun of a local district court in Busan sentenced a fine of 700,000 won to the bar owner and employee who were charged with violating the Infectious Disease Prevention and Management Act.

On May 8th, the owner of an entertainment bar in Seomyeon, Busan, was issued a collective gathering restriction by the health authorities to comply with lines outside the business, maintaining a distance of 1 to 2 meters indoors, and wearing masks for all workers and customers.

However, on May 10th at 12:25 am, they were caught and handed over to trial for operating without maintaining a distance of 1 to 2 meters between people at the establishment.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Seaman’s Club Offering Limited Seating Christmas Dinner

Haps Staff -
The Seaman's Club is offering a limited seating Christmas dinner this year, as well as a turkey takeout.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Until the 28th

Haps Staff -
As the city of Busan went up to the second-highest social level distancing yesterday, the city has announced what will happen when trying to dine at restaurants and cafes around town.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Stylish Izakaya Eats at Maeryo 36.5 in Kyungsung

Sia Lee -
A long time favorite izakaya in the heart of the Kyungsung University area, Maeryo 36.5 is a stylish, trendy dining and drinking spot offering delicious Japanese favorites.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Cafe Show Seoul 2020 Billed a Success in First Hybrid Exhibition

Haps Staff -
The 19th Seoul International Cafe Show, the first “hybrid” exhibition in Korea to combine the online and offline platforms, ended successfully on the 7th of November and made significant achievements.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Park Hyatt Offering Unique Christmas Cakes For This Holiday Season

Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt in Marine City is offering some scrumptious holiday cakes for this Christmas season.
Read more
Dine & Drink

After Almost a Year of Boycotts, Japanese Beer Imports Rising Again in Korea

BeFM News -
New data from the Korea Customs Service and the liquor industry showed South Korea's imports of Japanese beer spiked in October from a year earlier due to stepped-up marketing activities amid a weaker local boycott of goods from Japan.
Read more

The Latest

Seaman’s Club Offering Limited Seating Christmas Dinner

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Seaman's Club is offering a limited seating Christmas dinner this year, as well as a turkey takeout.
Read more

Seobusan Medical Center Project Moving Forward

Busan News BeFM News -
Construction for the Seobusan Medical Center received a green light to move forward.
Read more

Seomyeon Pub Owner Fined For Failing to Maintain Social Distancing

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
A local court has handed down fines against a pub owner and an employee for failing to maintain a distance of 1 to 2 meters in the establishment back in May.
Read more

Ailee’s Christmas Day Concert in Busan Canceled

KPop Haps Staff -
Ailee's two Christmas Day concerts at BEXCO Auditorium have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more

Korea Destinations: COEX Winter Gallery 2020 Gets Underway in Seoul

Travel Haps Staff -
The 2020 COEX Winter Gallery gets underway for a two week run at the Samseong-dong Trade Center area at COEX Plaza in Seoul from today.
Read more

Upcoming Events in Busan Canceled or Postponed Due to COVID-19

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
A number of events have been canceled or postponed due to the increased coronavirus cases around the city.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
4 ° C
4 °
4 °
23 %
5.1kmh
0 %
Thu
4 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
6 °

Dine & Drink

Seaman’s Club Offering Limited Seating Christmas Dinner

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Seaman's Club is offering a limited seating Christmas dinner this year, as well as a turkey takeout.
Read more

Seomyeon Pub Owner Fined For Failing to Maintain Social Distancing

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
A local court has handed down fines against a pub owner and an employee for failing to maintain a distance of 1 to 2 meters in the establishment back in May.
Read more

Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Until the 28th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As the city of Busan went up to the second-highest social level distancing yesterday, the city has announced what will happen when trying to dine at restaurants and cafes around town.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Stylish Izakaya Eats at Maeryo 36.5 in Kyungsung

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
A long time favorite izakaya in the heart of the Kyungsung University area, Maeryo 36.5 is a stylish, trendy dining and drinking spot offering delicious Japanese favorites.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 