Seomyeon Pub Owner Fined For Failing to Maintain Social Distancing

A local court has handed down fines against a pub owner and an employee for failing to maintain a distance of 1 to 2 meters in the establishment back in May.

Judge Lee Seong Eun of a local district court in Busan sentenced a fine of 700,000 won to the bar owner and employee who were charged with violating the Infectious Disease Prevention and Management Act.

On May 8th, the owner of an entertainment bar in Seomyeon, Busan, was issued a collective gathering restriction by the health authorities to comply with lines outside the business, maintaining a distance of 1 to 2 meters indoors, and wearing masks for all workers and customers.

However, on May 10th at 12:25 am, they were caught and handed over to trial for operating without maintaining a distance of 1 to 2 meters between people at the establishment.