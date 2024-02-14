Music

Seomyeon to Add New Busking Zones

By Haps Staff

Seomyeon is about to get a cultural boost with the launch of “Busking Zones” starting this March.

These designated areas, spread across four key locations, will transform into vibrant stages every Friday and Saturday evening, offering free entertainment for visitors and performance opportunities for local artists.

The zones, encompassing the entrance to Nolimaru, Ssamzie Park behind Lotte Department Store, the fountain opposite Yeonggwang Bookstore, and Youth Street, aim to provide a platform for artistic expression across various genres—singing, music, and dance—with no restrictions.

Similar zones already exist at popular beaches like Gwangalli and Haeundae. But with the official launch in Seomyeon, Busan is taking a step towards replicating the vibrant street performance scene of Seoul’s Hongdae district.

Aspiring artists can register online through a dedicated “Busking Platform” on the Busanjin-gu Office website.

Each artist gets a one-hour slot per week, with the potential for extensions based on demand and availability. The platform will also collect artist information, which will be used not only for verification but also for future talent discovery and support programs.

Busanjin-gu also plans to host monthly events like “Busan Jin Karaoke” featuring buskers and aspiring singers, and “Excellent Busker Special Performances” showcasing renowned and up-and-coming artists.

blank
