Seomyeon’s Dongbo Plaza Ranked Tops in Land Price in Busan

By Haps Staff

The most expensive land and houses in Busan are Dongbo Plaza in Bujeon-dong, Busanjin-gu, and a two-story building in Namcheon-dong, Suyeong-gu according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport.

The average publicly announced land price in Busan for the upcoming year is projected to be 699,654 won per square meter.

Dongbo Plaza registered at 43.35 million won per square meter, a slight increase from the previous year’s 43.32 million won.

The price distribution for standard land in Busan includes 1,128 lots below 100,000 won, 6,315 lots ranging from 100,000 won to less than 1 million won, 12,007 lots between 1 million won and less than 10 million won, with 172 lots valued below 20 million won and 58 lots surpassing 20 million won.

Busan recorded the fifth lowest rate of change in publicly announced prices for standard housing nationwide, with an average published price of 149.54 million won.

The highest-priced single-family home, located in Namcheon-dong with a land area of 818.5 square meters and a total floor area of 419.96 square meters, is valued at 2.13 billion won, a slight increase from the previous year’s 2.112 billion won.

The most expensive land, priced at 175.4 million won per square meter, is a commercial land piece in Chungmuro ​​1-ga, Jung-gu, Seoul.

