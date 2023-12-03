Seomyeon’s NC Department Store to Close in May Next Year

NC Department Store located in the Seomyeon central area of Busanjin-gu is set to close in May next year.

The building owner, Daewoo Construction, has notified E-Land Retail, of the end of their contract.

A four-building, 46-story residential commercial complex will be built on the site.

The department store opened in May of 2015 after taking over from Migliore.

On the sites of large shopping malls in Haeundae and Yeonsan-dong that have closed this year, residential and commercial buildings are slated to be built.