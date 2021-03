Seomyeon’s “Street of Youth” is about to turn into a cultural space reborn with arts and performances.

The 160-meter main alley from Daehan CGV to Samsung Real Estate will hold events once a month from May through October with performances, art installations, music, and more planned.

The streets are also to be a “no-car zone” from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The six-month project may be renewed pending on its reception.

May’s activities may be delayed due to social distancing measures.