Seonjinri Castle Cherry Blossoms Await Spring Visitors with Night Lighting and a Family Park Golf Experience

The Seonjinrisong cherry blossoms in Sacheon are fully prepared to welcome spring visitors, offering a delightful experience with night lighting and a family park golf zone.

To ensure the safety and enjoyment of visitors who come to see the cherry blossoms at Seonjin Park during the evening, temporary lighting has been installed along the pathways. Additionally, a family park golf experience zone has been set up, allowing families to enjoy a fun activity together.

The fairy lights, which received great feedback last year, have been installed along the roads leading to Seonjin Park and throughout the park once again, creating a beautiful and romantic night ambiance that differs from daytime views, promising unforgettable memories.

Various attractions will be available, including model lights showcased in previous festivals such as the Sacheon Cultural Heritage Night Tour and the Bibongnae Festival.

The family park golf experience zone will operate from March 25 to April 7 on the lawn inside Seonjin-ri Toseong, adjacent to Seonjin Park. Operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and registration is available on-site only on a first-come, first-served basis and does not operate during rainy weather conditions.