Seopirang Park in Tongyeong Gets a Makeover

Spring flowers are in full bloom at Seopirang Park in Tongyeong City, as the park has undergone some major renovations.

The recently reorganized 99 Stairs, Piano Stairs, and the flower-scented wind path flower bed at Byeorakdang Park, created in September of last year, are attracting the attention of people visiting Seopirang through word of mouth among residents and tourists.

The 99 steps, located in the center of Seopirang Garosu-gil, were recently repainted with camellia flowers and butterflies in a trick art style and were reborn as a photo zone where you can take pictures with Dongbaek, the previously installed mascot of Tongyeong.

The middle staircase located along the wall with the drawings of cats and cats was painted with camellia flowers flowing leisurely along the waves, creating a new photo zone.

In addition, spring flowers such as tulips and pansies planted in the ‘Seopirang Windy Flower Bed with the Scent of Flowers’ created at Seopirang Byeolladang with the surrounding yuchae flowers are blooming, which was selected as a resident autonomous specialization project in 2023.