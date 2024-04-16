Image: Tongyeong City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Seopirang Park in Tongyeong Gets a Makeover

By Haps Staff

Spring flowers are in full bloom at Seopirang Park in Tongyeong City, as the park has undergone some major renovations.

The recently reorganized 99 Stairs, Piano Stairs, and the flower-scented wind path flower bed at Byeorakdang Park, created in September of last year, are attracting the attention of people visiting Seopirang through word of mouth among residents and tourists.

The 99 steps, located in the center of Seopirang Garosu-gil, were recently repainted with camellia flowers and butterflies in a trick art style and were reborn as a photo zone where you can take pictures with Dongbaek, the previously installed mascot of Tongyeong.

The middle staircase located along the wall with the drawings of cats and cats was painted with camellia flowers flowing leisurely along the waves, creating a new photo zone.

In addition, spring flowers such as tulips and pansies planted in the ‘Seopirang Windy Flower Bed with the Scent of Flowers’ created at Seopirang Byeolladang with the surrounding yuchae flowers are blooming, which was selected as a resident autonomous specialization project in 2023.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Hamwol Pet Park In Ulsan to Close July 1

2024 Miryang Cultural Heritage Night Tour Takes Place This Weekend

Korea Destinations: Treasure Island Botanical Garden in Namhae

Changwon Constructing 27 Barefoot Walking Paths

Korea Destinations: 5th Sancheong Saengcho International Sculpture Park Flower Grass Festival

Mijo-myeon Whale Garden Photo Zone Installed in Namhae

The Latest

Enjoy a Refreshing Spring Meal at Damoim

Magic Circus

First Round of Busan One Asia Festival Tickets to Go On Sale Friday

Heineken Turns Laundromats Into 24-hour Sports Bars in South Korea for UEFA Champions League

Hamwol Pet Park In Ulsan to Close July 1

Mayor Park Meets With the Korea-Japan Friendship Kyoto Prefecture Assembly Member Association

Busan
clear sky
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
76 %
1kmh
0 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 