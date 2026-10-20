Seoul Africa Festival 2026: Everything You Need to Know About This Weekend’s Celebration

The Seoul Africa Festival returns to Banpo Hangang Park this weekend, bringing music, traditional dance, cultural experiences and international food to the banks of the Han River.

Now in its ninth year, the festival will take place on Saturday, October 24, from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dalbit Square, with a special cultural exchange event scheduled for Friday evening.

Admission is free, and visitors can explore more than 40 booths, watch live performances, participate in dance workshops and meet members of African communities living in Korea.

Organized by the African Group of Ambassadors in Korea (AGA) and Africa Insight, this year’s festival brings together embassies and communities representing 18 African countries under the slogan “Africa Blooms in Seoul” and the theme “Homecoming.”

The event aims to introduce visitors to the diversity of African cultures while providing a gathering place for African residents, Korean communities and international visitors.

Explore African Cultures at More Than 40 Booths

One of the festival’s main attractions will be its international cultural area, featuring embassy pavilions, community organizations and educational institutions.

Embassies representing 16 African countries will introduce their cultures through exhibitions, conversations and interactive activities.

Community and student groups from countries including Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria and Uganda will also participate.

Visitors can explore traditional customs, learn about everyday life in different African countries and speak directly with representatives from participating communities.

Food experiences and tastings will be available at selected booths, depending on individual arrangements. The Embassy of Tunisia will also introduce visitors to Tunisian food culture.

The booth area will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Live Music, Traditional Dance and Afro-Pop

The festival’s main stage will feature performances throughout the day, ranging from traditional African music to contemporary Afro-pop and collaborations with Korean artists.

The entertainment begins at 11:10 a.m. with TWIMBO, a student folk-dance group from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

At 11:20 a.m., African Dance Company TAGG and Nigerian dancer Nancy Ehimare will lead an interactive workshop where visitors can learn dance movements and join the performers.

DJ and dancer unlimitedkay will perform at noon, followed by music and dance from Ghana’s Akwaaba Ensemble at 12:30 p.m. and traditional Rwandan dance by Itorero Umucyo at 12:45 p.m.

A DJ set by UNBORN SOUNDS will continue the afternoon’s entertainment from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Later performances include traditional drumming by Burundi’s IBANGA at 5 p.m. and an Afro K-pop showcase featuring LEANDRECORDS and Nigerian singer ATELA at 5:20 p.m.

ATELA, a runner-up on Nigerian Idol, will perform music developed through a Korea–Nigeria collaboration combining Afro-pop and K-pop influences.

The festival’s final musical performance will feature Cabo Verde singer Sonia Meïra from 7:07 p.m. to 7:27 p.m.

Watch an Afro Music Dance Battle

One of the afternoon’s biggest events will be AKO BATTLE VOL.2, an all-styles, one-on-one dance competition organized with AFROKOREA.

Running from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the competition will feature dancers interpreting Afro music through different styles and improvised movements.

LOVE RAN, YOOFI GREENE and JAY will serve as judges, with MC YODA hosting and DJ JITEP providing the music.

Visitors can watch the competition free of charge.

Dancers interested in competing can apply until October 23 through the official registration form.

Try the Festival Stamp Tour

Visitors looking to explore the festival grounds can participate in a stamp tour connecting activities across the venue.

Participants can collect a stamp sheet from the Information Centre, visit participating booths and complete activities to receive stamps.

Those who meet the requirements can collect commemorative festival wristbands and giveaways provided by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).

The festival will also feature a K-Halal Bridge pavilion with seven Korean companies introducing food, wellness and beauty products.

Free tastings, product samples and hands-on experiences will be available at participating booths between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Friday Night: Korea–Africa Cultural Exchange Night

The celebrations begin a day earlier with the Korea–Africa Cultural Exchange Night on Friday, October 23, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will feature performances by Korean and African artists, including Ghanaian dancer YOOFI GREENE, LEANDRECORDS and ATELA, Cabo Verde singer Sonia Meïra and African Dance Company TAGG.

The main performances run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and are free to attend without advance registration.

The first 100 people who register in advance and check in at the venue will receive a blanket and special gifts.

Friday performance registration

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors can participate in the SILENT AFRO PARTY, a dance workshop where music and instructions are delivered through wireless headphones.

The session will be led by Daniel Ahifon, Eunjung Kwon-Lee, Nancy Ehimare and DJ Beijo.

Separate advance registration is required. The initial 100 places were fully booked as of October 17, with an additional 100 places planned. Visitors should check the festival’s official Instagram account for updated registration information.

Silent Afro Party registration

Closing Ceremony and Community Awards

The festival’s closing ceremony begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 24.

The AGA × SAF Awards will recognize African nationals living in Korea who have made notable contributions to the development of their home countries.

The ceremony will be hosted by Ghanaian broadcaster Sam Okyere and Moroccan singer and creator KIMMISO.

Diplomats, representatives of participating organizations and members of African communities in Korea are expected to attend.

Korean Sign Language interpretation and an accessible viewing area will be available during the closing ceremony.

What Visitors Should Know

The festival is open to everyone, with no admission charge. Most performances and cultural activities can be enjoyed without reservations, although some special workshops and competitions require advance registration.

Prayer and breastfeeding spaces will be available at the venue, and more than 70 volunteers will assist visitors with directions, booth activities and programme information.

Public transportation is recommended for visitors traveling to Banpo Hangang Park.

Festival Information

Event: 9th Seoul Africa Festival 2026

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Location: Dalbit Square, Banpo Hangang Park, Seoul

Admission: Free

Cultural Exchange Night: Friday, October 23, 6 p.m.–9 p.m.

Booth Hours: 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on October 24

Official Instagram: @seoulafricafestival_official

Location: Naver Map