Seoul Bars Shine in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024

Seoul has made a significant impact in the prestigious Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 list, sponsored by Perrier, with five bars securing spots in the rankings.

This year’s list was revealed during a live awards ceremony in Hong Kong, hosted in collaboration with the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Leading the charge for Seoul is Zest, which earned the #2 ranking in Asia as well the title of The Best Bar in Korea.

This intimate, low-waste bar has been recognized for its innovative and environmentally conscious cocktail program.

Other notable Seoul bars on the list include Bar Cham at No.20, Alice at No.46, and Le Chamber at No.48. A new entrant, Pine & Co, has also made its debut at No.50.

Known for its futuristic cocktails, Pine & Co resembles a scientist’s R&D lab, offering a unique drinking experience.

Dohyung ‘Demie’ Kim of Zest was honored with the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award, a testament to his influence and contributions to the bartending community in Asia.

Bar Leone ranked No.1 and is named The Best Bar in Asia as well as The Best Bar in Hong Kong.

The Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 awards ceremony was streamed live and can be viewed on The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube Channel.