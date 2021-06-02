Seoul-based Silkscreen Printer and Illustrator Kelly Belter’s “Passage” Exhibition Taking Place June 5th – 30th

Angle Magazine is running a number of collaborative projects with Seoul-based silkscreen printer and illustrator Kelly Belter this month. A graduate of both the University of Southern California (BA) and Yonsei University (MA), she takes inspiration from the odd and idiosyncratic moments of daily life and approaches her work with color, humor, and a mixed-cultural perspective.

The first collaboration is a month-long solo exhibition titled ‘Passage’ which will be held at CSB Lounge, near exit 1 of Namcheon Station in Busan.

It runs from June 5th until June 30th.

‘Passage’ means to move through, journeying between one place and another. Similarly, the exhibition emphasizes that the process, not the product, is at the center of our creative experience. Passage wanders through the inner creative landscape—from the initial idea to early frustrations, experiments, and successes, before cycling through the process all over again.

The exhibition explores the evolving relationship between the creator and their creations through various forms of printmaking. Together, silkscreen, risography, mono-printing and collage narrativize different parts of that constant journey. The exhibition will be made up entirely of new work.

An opening event will be held at the gallery in the basement of CSB Lounge on June 5th at 3 pm. Kelly Belter is also preparing a “make-your-own-zine” project for those who attend, full of creative prompts for people to respond to depending on where they are standing in the exhibition.

Following the initial launch at CSB Lounge, there will be an after-party held at HQ Bar in Gwangan. Entrance is free and will feature musical performances from local acts My Yellow Poney and Areum RPG.

Both events will follow level 1.5 social distancing regulations, which require temperature checks and sign-ins at the door.

Angle Magazine and Kelly Belter have also collaborated on a new t-shirt which will be on sale at both events. The shirt can also be ordered online from Angle Magazine. The design was created by Kelly Belter, and printed by independent silk-screen store Mini Print. It will be available in a range of sizes from small to XXL and will cost ₩20,000.