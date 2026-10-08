Seoul Botanic Park Welcomes Fall With Pampas and Rare Plants

Seoul Botanic Park is marking the arrival of fall with a month-long outdoor exhibition featuring pampas grass, seasonal flowers, rare plants and new photo areas.

“Pamfare: An Invitation from the Wind” runs from October 7 through November 8 in the Wind Garden and Gardener’s Garden. The exhibition combines the words “pampas” and “fanfare,” with ornamental grasses forming the centerpiece of the seasonal display.

The garden is home to 99 varieties and more than 104,000 ornamental grasses, with five new varieties being introduced for the exhibition. Another 260 seasonal plants and flowers have been added to create a mix of colors and textures throughout the garden.

Four wedding-themed photo areas have also been installed, including a pampas-covered wedding arch, a small outdoor ceremony setting, a bridal waiting area and a children’s pampas-wing photo spot.

Elsewhere in the park, the Forest Garden has added 124 plants representing 11 endangered species. Another 457 plants from 16 species native to Korea’s coastal environments have been introduced around the rock garden.

The new plantings are designed to give visitors a closer look at species rarely encountered in everyday urban settings while highlighting the diversity of Korea’s native plants.