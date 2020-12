For the first time in 67 years, the annual year-end celebration at Seoul’s Bosingak Pavilion will not occur.

The city of Seoul announced that the annual New Year’s festivities, which have taken place every year since 1953, have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Seoul City government earlier raised its social distancing measure to 2.5, the fourth-highest level, on Sunday to help eradicate the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city.