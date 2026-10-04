Seoul Design Week Expands Across the City With 150 Design Destinations

Seoul Design Week will return from October 14 to 25, expanding beyond Dongdaemun Design Plaza this year to connect 150 design destinations across five areas of the capital.

Held under the theme “The Design Recipe,” the 12-day event will feature exhibitions, markets, conferences and programs examining how design influences consumer tastes, lifestyles, brands and industry.

One of the main programs at DDP will be the DDP Design Fair, featuring 79 Korean lifestyle brands. Rather than organizing products by traditional categories, the exhibition will group them according to different lifestyles and consumer preferences.

A Young Designer section will also showcase projects involving around 100 university students in 20 teams. Students from universities including Seoul National University, Ewha Womans University, University of Seoul, Hongik University and Kyung Hee University have worked with companies and organizations such as Hyundai Motor, Oxfam, Goobne, the Korean Red Cross and Davich Optical.

The Seoul Design Week Conference will bring together Korean and international figures to discuss Seoul’s design culture and the development of K-design.

Participants include architect and Hongik University professor Yoo Hyun-joon, Salone del Mobile president Maria Porro, Samsung Electronics Chief Design Officer Mauro Porcini and Anna Barbara, dean of POLI.design. Representatives from design studios in Paris, Hong Kong and London will also participate.

Several exhibitions at DDP will examine the process behind design rather than focusing solely on finished products, including how ideas develop into commercial products, brands and businesses.

Visitors will also find the DDP Design Market, featuring lifestyle products, vintage goods, crafts, fashion, jewelry and food and beverage offerings.

A major change this year is the expansion of the festival into neighborhoods around Seoul.

The new Seoul Design Road connects 150 design, cultural and lifestyle destinations across Dongdaemun, Yeonhui, Seongsu, Seochon and Apgujeong, with suggested routes allowing visitors to explore each area.

In Seongsu, the “Seoulness” program will present works and brand content interpreting Seoul’s spaces and everyday life. Yeonhui will host Design Open Studio, opening local design studios, architecture offices and exhibition spaces to visitors.

Organizers said the expanded format is intended to turn Seoul Design Week from an event primarily based at DDP into a citywide festival where visitors can discover designers, brands, products and creative spaces throughout the capital.

Last year’s DDP Design Fair attracted approximately 30,000 paid visitors.