The Seoul Drum Festival, which started in 1999 and is in its 24th edition, attracts top-notch musicians from around the world.

If you are passionate about drums, this event is a citizen-participating professional performing arts festival that anyone can enjoy.

This year features the Global contest “THE DRUMMER,” a masterclass with Gerald Heyward, and main artist performances.

The 2022 SDF will be held at Nodeul Island, a complex cultural space centered on natural ecological forests and music.