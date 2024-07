Three bars in Seoul made the top 51-100 rankings as the 2024 list of Asia’s Best Bars was recently released.

Seoul’s Soko placed at number 51 and it is joined by fellow destinations, Gong Gan at number 89 and Charles H at 95.

The ninth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will be announced at a live awards ceremony in Hong Kong on 16 July 2024.