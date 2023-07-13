Seoul Grabs 2 Spots in Asia’s Top 51-100 Best Bars List

Two bars in Seoul made the top 51-100 rankings as the 2023 list of Asia’s Best Bars was recently released.
Seoul’s Charles H placed at number 51 and it is joined by fellow destination, Pine & Co at number 72.
The eighth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will be announced at a live awards ceremony in Hong Kong on 18 July 2023.
Hosted in collaboration with destination partner Hong Kong Tourism Board, the live countdown will also be streamed on The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube Channel.