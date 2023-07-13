Charles H at the Four Seasons in Seoul. Image: Four Seasons
Dine & Drink

Seoul Grabs 2 Spots in Asia’s Top 51-100 Best Bars List

By Haps Staff

Two bars in Seoul made the top 51-100 rankings as the 2023 list of Asia’s Best Bars was recently released.

Seoul’s Charles H placed at number 51 and it is joined by fellow destination, Pine & Co at number 72.

The eighth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will be announced at a live awards ceremony in Hong Kong on 18 July 2023.
Hosted in collaboration with destination partner Hong Kong Tourism Board, the live countdown will also be streamed on The World’s 50  Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube Channel.
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
moderate rain
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
88 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Fri
25 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 