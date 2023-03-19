Seoul Grabs 3 Spots in Positions 51-100 For Top Restaurants in Asia

In Asia’s Top Restaurants 51-100 ranking, Seoul has marked its presence on the list with three spots.

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, announced the list of venues voted between positions 51-100 ahead of its live awards ceremony on the 28th of March, hosted in collaboration with destination partner Singapore Tourism Board.

Created from the votes of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential gender-balanced group of over 300 leaders made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs, and regional culinary experts, this year’s 51-100 list welcomed 17 new entries.

The Seoul restaurants include Joo Ok, leading at No.51, 7th Door at No. 55, and new entrant Eatanic Garden at Josun Palace at No.68.

The 2023 list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants will be revealed at the awards ceremony held on the 28th of March 2023 in Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), Asia’s premium lifestyle destination resort, located on Singapore’s resort island of Sentosa and home to world-class attractions. The awards ceremony will also be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.