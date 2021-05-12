Seoul Grabs 4 Spots Again in Asia’s Top 50 Best Bars List

Four bars in Seoul made the top 50 rankings as the 2021 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars was recently released.

Jumping 16 places to No.13 and winner of The Best Bar in Korea once again, sponsored by Tia Maria, is Charles H in Seoul. Bar Cham advances 16 spots on the list to No.34, while Alice moves up six places to No.41 and Le Chamber also rises up the ranks to No.44.

According to the Asia’s best bar website, it describes it as “Taking a cue from the Victorian Era, Charles H weaves together the dark, subterranean feel of New York Prohibition-era speakeasies with a sense of luxury and glamour via etched brass tabletops and an expansive 7m tapestry modeled after braided hairstyles from Korea’s Imperial family.”

The sixth edition of the annual ranking named Coa in Hong Kong the top bar in Asia.