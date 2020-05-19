Dine & Drink

Seoul Grabs 4 Spots in Asia’s Top 50 Best Bars List

Haps Staff

Four bars in Seoul made the top 50 rankings as the 2020 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

Ranked at #29 in Asia, Charles H is The Best Bar in Korea, falling from its #14 rank last year.

Charles H came in at #83 on the best bars in the world list last year, which is located at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

According to the Asia’s best bar website, it describes it as “Taking a cue from the Victorian Era, Charles H weaves together the dark, subterranean feel of New York Prohibition-era speakeasies with a sense of luxury and glamour via etched brass tabletops and an expansive 7m tapestry modeled after braided hairstyles from Korea’s Imperial family.”

Charles H at the Four Seasons in Seoul. Image: Four Seasons

Other Seoul-based bars on the list are Le Chamber in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu at #49 which fell from #19 and Alice Cheongdam also in Gangnam at #47 which also fell from #29 in 2019.

Bar Cham in Jongno made its debut on the list at #50.

The fifth edition of the annual ranking named Jigger and Pony in Singapore the top bar in Asia.

Haps Staff
