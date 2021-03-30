Image: Hansikgonggan/Asia's Top 50 Restaurants
Seoul Grabs Four Spots at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Awards

Haps Staff

Four restaurants in Seoul ranked in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna in an online ceremony this year.

Popular Seoul restaurant Mingles which grabbed the 10th spot retains the title of The Best Restaurant in Korea for the sixth year in a row. The Cheongdam-dong district-based Mingles under Mingoo Kang has been wowing local and international diners with its fusion of eastern and western cuisine.

Other Korean restaurants on the list include two new entries  — number 34 7th Door and number 36 Born & Bred — as well as number 43 Hansikgonggan.

The Chairman from Hong Kong was voted the Best Restaurant in Asia for the first time, supplanting two-time winner Odette from Singapore which fell to second place.

Haps Staff
