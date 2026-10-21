Seoul Iris Garden to Host Public Art Exhibition Exploring Nature and Peace

Seoul Iris Garden in Dobong-gu will host a public art exhibition from October 24 to December 13, featuring six installations that explore the relationship between nature, people and the environment.

Titled “Echoes of Peace: Moments of Renewal in the Forest,” the exhibition brings together emerging artists and university students to transform parts of the garden into spaces for artistic exploration and public participation.

Organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the exhibition is the first phase of a public art project connecting Seoul Iris Garden with the nearby Peace Culture Bunker, an area with a history linked to military defense.

The project examines how places once associated with conflict and division can take on new meanings through nature, art and community interaction.

Six teams, including two groups of emerging artists and four university teams, have created installations inspired by the surrounding landscapes of Dobongsan and Suraksan mountains.

Among the works is “O共願” by artists Kang Da-young and Kim Sun-hee, which uses color and form to explore natural cycles and coexistence.

Artist Lee Ye-chan’s “Shadow Recording Stand” uses wooden structures to capture the changing patterns of light and shadow, with visitors becoming part of the installation as their own shadows interact with the work.

University students have also contributed projects combining design, architecture and environmental themes.

A team from Seoul National University of Science and Technology has created an installation that reimagines industrial materials as structures for birds, while Seoul National University students have developed a sound-based work connecting people and nature.

Hanyang University students will present a modular pavilion that visitors can rearrange, and a team from Hongik University has reinterpreted traditional Korean folding screens to explore overlooked elements of urban ecosystems.

The exhibition opens at 3 p.m. on October 24 with a series of activities encouraging visitors to interact with the artworks.

Programs include artist-led guided tours, embroidery and knitting workshops using recycled sock materials, an art-themed treasure hunt and postcard-making activities.

Visitors can also participate in drawing sessions, social media events and guided forest walks introducing the natural environment surrounding the installations.

Some activities will require advance reservations through Seoul’s public service reservation system, while others will accept participants on-site.

The exhibition will remain open through December 13, with selected workshops and guided activities continuing throughout the autumn and early winter.

A second phase of the project is planned for spring 2027 at the nearby Peace Culture Bunker, where new installations will explore the site’s historical significance and its transformation into a cultural space.