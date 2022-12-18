TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Seoul Lantern Festival Begins 13-Day Run Today

The Seoul Lantern Festival returns for its 14th installment today.

The festival, which runs through December 31, takes place at Gwanghwamun Square.

According to its website, it describes the event as “warmly illuminating the year-end of Seoul with its glamorous light exhibitions, various content including the Gwanghwamun Gwangjang Market surrounding the Square, media façade and more will take place to celebrate the end of a year and the beginning of another.”

The festival runs daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Event Information

Date: December 19-31

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Admission: Free

Location: Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul

 

blank
