Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Seoul Lantern Festival Begins This Friday

By Haps Staff

The Seoul Lantern Festival returns for its 15th installment this Friday.

The festival, which runs through January 21 next year, takes place at Gwanghwamun Square.

According to its website, it describes the event as “warmly illuminating the year-end of Seoul with its glamorous light exhibitions, various content including the Gwanghwamun Gwangjang Market surrounding the Square, media façade and more will take place to celebrate the end of a year and the beginning of another.”

The festival runs daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Event Information

Date: December 15 – January 21, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Admission: Free

Location: Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul

 

