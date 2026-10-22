Seoul Launches Free Nighttime Self-Driving Bus Along Cheonggyecheon

Seoul introduced nighttime service for its Cheonggyecheon autonomous bus on Thursday, offering residents and visitors a new way to explore the city’s downtown attractions after dark.

The Cheonggye A01 bus, which operates without a conventional driver’s seat or steering wheel, will begin regular evening service at 7 p.m., marking South Korea’s first scheduled nighttime operation of a driverless bus of this type.

The 4.8-kilometer round-trip route connects Cheonggye Plaza with Cheonggye 3-ga near Sewoon Shopping Center and Cheonggye 5-ga near Gwangjang Market.

Two buses will operate along the route, stopping at 11 locations in both directions.

Service will run every 30 minutes from Cheonggye Plaza, with nine departures each evening. The final bus will leave Cheonggye Plaza at 11 p.m.

Passengers can check stop locations and real-time service information by searching for “Cheonggye A01” on Naver Map or KakaoMap.

The new schedule is designed to connect some of central Seoul’s most popular evening destinations, including Gwanghwamun Square, Bosingak Pavilion, Jonggak’s restaurant district, Euljiro’s dining and shopping areas, and Gwangjang Market.

Visitors walking along Cheonggyecheon will be able to board the bus at nearby stops and travel between attractions while enjoying views of the illuminated stream and surrounding downtown streets.

Seoul previously operated the autonomous bus during daytime hours for approximately one year. Nighttime trial operations were conducted from August 18 to 31, with external experts participating in safety assessments ahead of the regular service launch.

With the introduction of evening operations, the existing daytime service will be discontinued.

Rides will initially be free, although passengers must tap a transportation card when boarding, even though no fare will be deducted.

The city plans to introduce paid service gradually as part of its efforts to establish autonomous buses as a regular form of public transportation. No date for the fare change has been announced.