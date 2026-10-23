Seoul Plans 25 New Nighttime Attractions Across the City by 2028

Seoul is looking to bring more of its nightlife beyond the Han River and downtown districts with a new initiative to create 25 nighttime attractions across the city’s neighborhoods by 2028.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced plans for the “Seoul Starlight Attractions” project, which will transform existing parks, waterfront areas, historical sites and cultural spaces into destinations featuring lighting installations, nighttime activities and public gathering areas.

The initiative aims to make evening recreation more accessible to residents while encouraging visitors to spend time and money at nearby businesses.

A survey of 1,000 Seoul residents conducted in July found that 82.6% would be interested in visiting a nighttime attraction in their neighborhood.

Parks and waterfront walking paths were the most popular choices, selected by 44.2% of respondents, followed by outdoor dining areas at 37.8% and nighttime openings of palaces and museums at 33.3%.

The city plans to select ten locations this year, with each successful district eligible to receive up to 1 billion won in funding.

Interest in the program has been strong, with 21 of Seoul’s 25 districts submitting 27 proposals during the application period from August 26 to September 16.

Following an initial review on October 2, the city shortlisted 18 proposed locations across 16 districts.

These include plans for illuminated walking trails, waterfront light displays, outdoor performances, interactive art installations and enhanced nighttime viewing areas.

Among the proposals are nighttime lighting and photography areas along Yangjaecheon Stream in Gangnam, illuminated historical experiences at the Amsa-dong Prehistoric Settlement Site in Gangdong, and riverside light installations along Byeolbit Naerincheon Stream in Gwanak.

Other projects include improvements to the cherry blossom-lined Dorimcheon Stream in Guro, nighttime walking routes around BaeBongsan Mountain in Dongdaemun, and illuminated cultural spaces along Seokchon Lake in Songpa.

In Mapo, a proposal would introduce media art, busking areas and scenic lighting around the Hongdae neighborhood, while Jongno’s plan would connect Marronnier Park, Naksan Park and Ihwa Mural Village through a nighttime walking route.

Seoul conducted on-site evaluations on October 21 and 22 before announcing the final ten locations at the end of the month.

Projects will be assessed on accessibility, safety, feasibility, potential visitor demand and their ability to support surrounding commercial districts.

The selected attractions are scheduled to be developed by December 2027, with the city planning to expand the program to 25 locations by 2028.

Following completion, Seoul will evaluate visitor numbers, time spent at each attraction and changes in sales at nearby businesses to measure the program’s impact.

The initiative reflects a broader effort to spread Seoul’s nighttime tourism activity into residential neighborhoods rather than concentrating visitors in the city’s established entertainment and sightseeing districts.