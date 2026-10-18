Seoul Silver Grass Festival Continues at Haneul Park Through October 23
Image: Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul News

Seoul Silver Grass Festival Continues at Haneul Park Through October 23

By Haps Staff

The 25th Seoul Silver Grass Festival is underway at Haneul Park in World Cup Park, offering visitors illuminated grass fields, live performances, photo zones and nature-themed activities through Friday, October 23.

This year’s festival is being held under the theme “Silver Grass, Comfort from Nature,” with programs designed to encourage visitors to experience the autumn landscape through sight, sound and other senses.

One of the main attractions is the new Five Senses Garden, a collection of themed spaces featuring seasonal plants, relaxation areas and interactive installations.

Visitors can leave personal wishes and messages, enjoy reading areas overlooking the silver grass fields, and explore gardens featuring autumn foliage and illuminated sculptures.

A nightly lighting show transforms the silver grass fields with synchronized lights and music. Shows take place every 30 minutes from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. throughout the festival.

Live busking performances featuring ballads, jazz, K-pop and band music are also scheduled during the remaining festival days, generally between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Performance times vary by date.

Photo zones featuring seasonal installations and Seoul’s Haechi and Soul Friends characters are available throughout the park.

The festival also features the Re-born Market, a sustainability-focused marketplace with 16 participating sellers offering environmentally friendly gardening products and items made from recycled or natural materials. The market operates from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Additional activities include silver grass bouquet making, miniature garden workshops, recycled mug planting, guided garden tours and singing bowl meditation sessions. Visitors can also use a photo-printing service featuring photographs taken at the festival.

Haneul Park was once part of Seoul’s Nanjido landfill, which closed in 1993 before being transformed into an ecological park. The Seoul Silver Grass Festival began in 2002 and has become an annual autumn attraction.

Some hands-on activities require reservations, and program schedules vary by day.

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Haps Staff
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