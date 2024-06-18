Seoul Station Area Set for Major Revamp to Enhance Transportation and Cultural Appeal

Seoul Station is on the brink of a significant transformation aimed at boosting its appeal as a transportation and cultural hub.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has unveiled a master plan designed to improve the area’s spatial structure, streamline its transportation system, and reinforce its symbolic status as the nation’s central station.

This comprehensive plan includes both short-term and long-term projects that focus on enhancing the plaza, pedestrian areas, and traffic environments, addressing immediate needs while laying the groundwork for future developments.

The plan envisions integrating new metropolitan railways, such as the KTX and GTX-A/B lines, with the existing infrastructure.

It also includes underground railways, like the Gyeongbu Line, to modernize and expand the transportation network, making Seoul Station a state-of-the-art transportation hub.

Prioritizing overcoming spatial challenges, the master plan aims to create a seamless transportation environment and restore the historical and symbolic significance of Seoul Station.

This approach includes expanding and reorganizing the Seoul Station plaza and improving connectivity between key areas such as Seoul Station and Namsan, and Gwanghwamun and the Hangang River.

Key development initiatives involve expanding and upgrading the Seoul Station plaza to better serve public needs, enhancing east-west and north-south connectivity, and undertaking various infrastructure and aesthetic improvements around Seoul Station.

Cultural activation efforts will focus on initiatives like Culture Station Seoul 284, integrating it with railway undergrounding projects. Additionally, the plan includes improvements to the metropolitan bridge traffic environment and transfer systems.

Seoul City is collaborating with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, KORAIL, and other relevant entities to implement the space improvement plan.

A joint announcement, scheduled for September, will outline the integrated development strategies and reflect the consensus among these organizations.

To ensure the plan aligns with public expectations, Seoul City is organizing various events and competitions to gather input from citizens and experts.

These include the ‘Seoul Station Space Initiative Joint Idea Competition’ and the ‘Seoul Station Space Improvement Symposium’, aiming to foster community engagement and gather diverse perspectives.