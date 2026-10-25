Seoul Steps Up Halloween Safety Measures Ahead of Itaewon Tragedy Anniversary
Seoul News

Seoul Steps Up Halloween Safety Measures Ahead of Itaewon Tragedy Anniversary

By Haps Staff

Seoul is strengthening crowd safety measures across 14 popular nightlife and entertainment areas ahead of Halloween and the fourth anniversary of the Itaewon crowd crush disaster.

Mayor Oh Se-hoon called for thorough preparations on October 23, emphasizing the need to prevent overcrowding and ensure public safety during the Halloween period.

The city has designated October 23 through November 1 as a special safety management period, covering 14 locations across 10 districts where large crowds are expected.

Popular destinations including Itaewon, Hongdae, Seongsu-dong and Ikseon-dong will receive additional inspections of pedestrian routes, public facilities and other potential safety hazards.

A total of 3,271 public and private safety personnel will be deployed to monitor crowd movement, identify risks and assist with pedestrian management.

The city will also use 361 AI-powered crowd detection CCTV cameras, real-time urban data and drones to monitor congestion in designated areas.

Seoul officials will coordinate with police, fire departments, district offices and medical institutions to respond quickly to potentially dangerous situations.

If crowd levels become unsafe, authorities may temporarily restrict subway station entrances, have trains pass through stations without stopping or issue emergency alerts to mobile phones.

The heightened safety measures come as Seoul prepares to commemorate the October 29, 2022, Itaewon disaster, which claimed 159 lives.

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Haps Staff
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